Kuvia Uuraisten Valon kylästä 2025

28.10.2025

Uuraisten Valon kylä oli monipuolinen ja näyttävä tapahtuma. Kuvaamatta jäi tällä kertaa esimerkiksi Pieni valon konsertti kirkossa, Nuokkarin kauhukuja ja monta muutakin kohdetta.

Lue myös nämä:

Kirjautuminen

Digilehdet

Osta irtonumero tai tilaa Korpilahti-lehti

Osta irtonumero tai tilaa PaikallisUutiset

Osta irtonumero tai tilaa Petäjävesi-lehti


Näköislehti