Lukijan kuva

21.05.2024

Jouni Pursiainen miettii, että kyllä Kyynämöisillä kelpaa mökkeillä, kun majavat toimittavat saunapuut pätkittynä ja kuorittuna rantaan.

Lue myös nämä:

Kirjautuminen

Digilehdet

Osta irtonumero tai tilaa Korpilahti-lehti

Osta irtonumero tai tilaa PaikallisUutiset


Näköislehti